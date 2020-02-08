Richmond ranks #3 for most in-debt seniors & retirees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - LendingTree’s recent study has ranked Richmond third for the most in-debt seniors and retirees.
LendingTree’s recent study found that seniors in the 65-70 age group carry $22,471 in non-mortgage debt on average, but retirement-age borrowers fared better in some cities than others.
LendingTree looked at the non-mortgage debt obligations for retirement-age Americans in the top 50 metro areas of the U.S.
Researchers found that Richmond, Va. ranks #3 for the highest median outstanding debt, clocking in at $25,887.
Key Findings:
- The average debt for retirement-age borrowers was over $1,800 higher in 2019 than in 2018, rising from $20,643 to $22,471. Even though the debt was higher, the average credit score rose this year to 705, up 4 points from Q2 2018.
- Houston residents aged 65 to 70 carry more non-mortgage debt than borrowers in other metros. The median debt outstanding (excluding mortgages) for this group is $29,505.
- San Antonio and Richmond, Va. have median balances of $29,168 and $25,887, respectively.
- San Jose, Calif. retirement-aged residents carry the least amount of non-mortgage debt, with a median balance of $16,098. Credit card debt accounts for 43% of that amount, on average.
- Portland, Ore. and Seattle close out the metros with the lowest debt balances for this age group, with median balances of $17,334 and $17,954, respectively.
- Four of the five metros with the highest non-mortgage debt for retirement age seniors are south of the Mason-Dixon Line, and three out of the four Texas metros on our list made it into the top 10 for the highest amount of debt.
For the full report and additional details, click here.
