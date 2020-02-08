Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LEGISLATIVE CONTINUANCES
Lawmaker's privilege ties up case against ex-NASCAR driver
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia mother of seven young girls says she’s being worn down by repeated delays in the domestic violence case against her estranged husband as his defense lawyer exercises a privilege that most other attorneys don’t have. Court records show the appeals trial for the husband, a former NASCAR driver, has been delayed nine times because his attorney, Republican state lawmaker Jeff Campbell, says he’s too busy with legislative business to come to court. Miranda McClure says Campbell is abusing that privilege to drag out the case. The lawmaker said each continuance was for a good reason.
AP-US-VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Virginia Democrats advance assault weapon ban
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are advancing legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons and the possession of high-capacity magazines despite fierce opposition from gun owners. A state House committee on Friday advanced a legislation backed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday that would ban the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and prohibit the possession of silencers and magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. It's the most ambitious measure proposed by Northam and one that's met the most pushback, including from members of his own party. Gun owners packed the committee room Friday and erupted in protest when the measured passed. Capitol Police cleared the committee room of almost every spectator after the vote.
SLAVE AUCTION MARKER-VIRGINIA
Plaque marking site of slave auctions missing in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A plaque marking the site of slave auctions in a Virginia city has been reported missing and vandalism was found nearby. News outlets report the marker in Court Square in Charlottesville was missing Thursday. It had been built into a sidewalk. Police say it appears someone used dirt from below the marker to write “1619” on a nearby light pole. The number signifies the year Africans were first brought to Virginia as slaves. Police say it's unclear whether the plaque was stolen or taken for protection. Charlottesville was the site of a deadly 2017 white nationalist rally.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Extreme wind gusts, blowing snow and widespread flooding is making traveling treacherous as a storm system moves into the northeastern United States. At least five people have died in Southern states, where the water is rising in many places after days of rain. The National Weather Service is checking out reports of tornadoes in multiple states. Hundreds of people have been evacuated as their homes and cars have flooded, and many school districts have canceled classes. And when this storm front blows through, there's little room to relax, because forecasters say another major weather system is on its way.
CNS-FORNICATION LAW REPEAL
Virginia fornication law repeal one step closer to law
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in Virginia are closing a legal loophole that could charge unmarried people with a crime for having consensual sex. The House of Delegates passed a bill this week that aims to repeal the crime of fornication, which makes it illegal for people to have consensual sex outside of marriage. Currently, fornication is a Class 4 misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $250. Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, introduced House Bill 245 to repeal what he called a Victorian-era law. The Virginia Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional in 2005.
AP-VA-TORNADO INVESTIGATION
Possible tornadoes being investigated in Virginia, Maryland
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service says it’s investigating the possibility that tornadoes touched down in areas of Virginia and Maryland outside of the nation’s capital. Meteorologist Isha Renta told The Associated Press by phone on Friday that the weather service is assessing the damage in Virginia’s Loudoun County as well as the Maryland counties of Carroll, Frederick and Montgomery. She said the service is also reviewing data from radars in the area. NBC Washington reports that storms had knocked down trees, damaged homes and cut electricity in areas across the region.
AIRPORT-FOAM
Fluffy malfunction: foam fills airport hangar in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A firefighting malfunction left a frothy mess at a northern Virginia airport when foam filled a hangar and spilled out onto a nearby road. Officials in the city of Manassas said Wakeman Drive leading to Manassas Regional Airport was closed Friday morning as workers began cleaning up the mess. The city said a fire-suppression system malfunctioned at one of the businesses around the airport, causing white foam to fill a hangar. Overflow foam covered Wakeman Drive, which runs in front of the airport. The airport remained open. It sits about 35 miles from the nation's capital and is the busiest general aviation airport in Virginia.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Trump's ex-Navy secretary endorses Bloomberg for president
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The former Navy secretary who was fired after criticizing President Donald Trump is endorsing Democrat Michael Bloomberg for president. Former Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer said during an event at a maritime center in Norfolk, Virginia, that the U.S. needs a leader who has integrity and is “steady at the wheel.” Spencer was pushed out of his position after he clashed with Trump and military leaders over the fate of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq. Bloomberg says that as president he would listen to his team, not surround himself with “yes men.”