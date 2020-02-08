Historic Marker unveiled for First Baptist Church in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday, a historic marker was unveiled for the oldest African American church in the nation.
Plans for the marker at First Baptist Church in Petersburg, have long been in place, with approval coming back in September.
The church is nearly 300 years old tracing back to its origin in 1756, and it is NOQ officially recognized as the “first” African American church.
Julie Langen, Department of Human Resources, spoke on African American History. “We are excited to be adding to the collection of markers that deal with facets of African American History throughout the country.”
Julian Greene Jr., of Frist Baptist Church, loves the storytelling part. “We have to be able to tell our stories, the songs that were sung today were about that. Make them hear you, tell your story.”
During the Civil Rights Movement, First Baptist was a center of community organization, with Martin Luthur King Jr. speaking at the church in 1962.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.