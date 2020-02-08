Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to finish with 29 points and give the Washington Wizards a 119-118 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas has lost three of five games without injured guard Luka Doncic. Beal was 11 of 28 from the field. Beal's heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left. Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points. Seth Curry led the Mavericks with 20 points off the bench.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 20 points and ninth-ranked Maryland held on to beat No. 20 Illinois 75-66 on Friday night. The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) took sole possession of first place in the conference with the win. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) fell into second place. Illinois led by as many as 14 points midway through the first half, but the Terrapins fought back and pulled to within 42-40,with a 3-pointer by Wiggins at the halftime buzzer. Maryland opened the second half with an 11-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished. Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 16 points. Andres Feliz added 12.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has been dominant and resilient at times during its nine-game winning streak. The No. 5 Cardinals now looking to be more consistent at they try to win their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in men's basketball. While comeback wins have demonstrated their resolve, second-year coach Chris Mack wants the Cardinals to take charge early. They'll need to be at the top of their game against defending national champion Virginia, which has won the past nine meetings between the teams and leads the series 15-4. The Cavaliers enter the ACC matchup leading the nation in several defensive categories.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals head to spring training in Florida with largely the same group of players that won the World Series last season. The biggest differences are the departure of slugger Anthony Rendon and the arrival of righty reliever Will Harris. It will not be easy for manager Dave Martinez to figure out how to replace Rendon in the middle of the lineup. Rookie Carter Kieboom will get a chance to play at third. The Nationals will still likely rise and fall based on how well their three star starting pitchers fare: three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg and lefty Patrick Corbin.