Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has been dominant and resilient at times during its nine-game winning streak. The No. 5 Cardinals now looking to be more consistent at they try to win their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in men's basketball. While comeback wins have demonstrated their resolve, second-year coach Chris Mack wants the Cardinals to take charge early. They'll need to be at the top of their game against defending national champion Virginia, which has won the past nine meetings between the teams and leads the series 15-4. The Cavaliers enter the ACC matchup leading the nation in several defensive categories.