Exiled Venezuelan mayor visits Richmond to discuss humanitarian crisis

At age 28, Smolansky became mayor of El Hatillo, a municipality in Caracas, in 2013. He was later exiled from Venezuela after leading nonviolent protests against the Maduro regime. Before he was exiled, he said he witnessed Venezuelans flee the country because of starvation, lack of medicine, lack of electricity, persecution and violence. Smolansky said refugees must walk a total of at least 2,480 miles to get to safety.