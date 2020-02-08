Evans, defense pace VCU past Davidson

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mike Rhoades and VCU made no secret of the fact that they were not happy about last Friday’s loss at Rhode Island, and Friday night saw the Rams take out their frustrations on Davidson.
Marcus Evans scored a team-high 19 points and the Rams forced the Wildcats into a season-high 21 turnovers, as VCU got back into the win column with a 73-62 victory. Rhoades and company improve to 17-6, 7-3 in the Atlantic 10.
The black and gold came out of the gate red-hot on the defensive end, forcing 10 Davidson turnovers in the first 8:00, as VCU held a 35-20 lead at the half. The second half would see the Rams lead by as many as 20, but the Wildcats didn’t go away easily. A Kellan Grady three-pointer with 4:11 to play trimmed the advantage to 63-56, but a timely triple by Mike’l Simms put VCU back up by double digits and slammed the door.
16 of Davidson’s 21 turnovers came in the first half. The Wildcats’ previous high this season was 17.
Evans’s 19 points marked his highest scoring output since November 25. De’Riante Jenkins added 15 points, grabbed seven boards and came away with five steals. Grady led all scorers with 27 points for the Wildcats.
VCU also found itself hot from the charity stripe. The Rams connected on all 19 of their free throw attempts, setting a program record for most makes without a miss.
The black and gold stays at home for a Wednesday showdown with George Mason. Tip-off is set for 7:00.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.