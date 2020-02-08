Evans, defense pace VCU past Davidson

The black and gold came out of the gate red-hot on the defensive end, forcing 10 Davidson turnovers in the first 8:00, as VCU held a 35-20 lead at the half. The second half would see the Rams lead by as many as 20, but the Wildcats didn’t go away easily. A Kellan Grady three-pointer with 4:11 to play trimmed the advantage to 63-56, but a timely triple by Mike’l Simms put VCU back up by double digits and slammed the door.