Chesterfield County Police searching for missing man
Maryus Johnson Jr., 47, Richmond, is described as an African-American male, approximately 5' 8" and 155 lbs (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 11:59 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a man who was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Maryus Johnson Jr., 47, of the 2200 block of Kenmore Rd. in Richmond, is described as a black male, approximately 5′ 8″ and 155 lbs.

Johnson was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a burgundy t-shirt with a medical symbol on it, and wearing eyeglasses. He may also be driving a 2001 green Lincoln Continental.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125.

