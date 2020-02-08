Chesterfield County Police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a man who was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Maryus Johnson Jr., 47, of the 2200 block of Kenmore Rd. in Richmond, is described as a black male, approximately 5′ 8″ and 155 lbs.
Johnson was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a burgundy t-shirt with a medical symbol on it, and wearing eyeglasses. He may also be driving a 2001 green Lincoln Continental.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125.
