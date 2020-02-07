Virginia lawmakers to debate assault weapon ban

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are set to try to advance legislation to ban assault weapons despite pushback from members of their own party.
A state House committee is scheduled to take up legislation backed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday that would ban the sale of certain semi-automatic weapons, including popular AR-15 style rifles.
But the bill would not require current owners of assault weapons to turn them in or register them with state police, as some earlier proposals required.
It’s unclear if the latest House version will have enough support to pass both chambers.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)