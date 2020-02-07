3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield leaves 1 dead

Virginia State Police were called on Thursday around 4:19 p.m. to I-95 just south of Willis Road. (Source: Raycom)
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield on Interstate 95.

Virginia State Police were called on Thursday around 4:19 p.m. to I-95 just south of Willis Road.

Troopers said a man driving a Ford F 150 was heading south in the center lane when he veered right, striking a Chevrolet Silverado in the left lane.

“The F 150 then veered back to the right crossing all three lanes of travel when it was struck by a tractor trailer hauling a farm tractor in the right lane,” police said in a release.

The driver of the F 150 was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the other vehicles were wearing a seat belt and were not injured.

Police continue to investigate.

