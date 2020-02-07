3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield leaves 1 dead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield on Interstate 95.
Virginia State Police were called on Thursday around 4:19 p.m. to I-95 just south of Willis Road.
Troopers said a man driving a Ford F 150 was heading south in the center lane when he veered right, striking a Chevrolet Silverado in the left lane.
“The F 150 then veered back to the right crossing all three lanes of travel when it was struck by a tractor trailer hauling a farm tractor in the right lane,” police said in a release.
The driver of the F 150 was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, police said.
The drivers of the other vehicles were wearing a seat belt and were not injured.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.