VCU event on Friday provides free dental care for kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will host its annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 7, providing dental care to uninsured children.
Pediatric dental specialists will examine and clean teeth and complete X-rays, fillings, extractions and minor restorations for children from birth to age 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry’s Lyons Dental Building, 520 N. 12th St.
Those looking to attend must schedule an appointment by calling (804) 828-9095.
The American Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile program is an annual event on the first Friday of National Children’s Dental Health Month, observed every February. The program provides education and preventive and restorative oral health care for children.
Over the course of the past five Give Kids a Smile events, VCU has provided care to more than 1,050 patients totaling over $400,000 in donated services.
