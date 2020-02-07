Turtle, goose at Richmond Wildlife Center has unique friendship

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A turtle and goose at the Richmond Wildlife Center have a unique friendship.
Goosey, a goose, who is best friends with Beau, an African Sulcata Tortoise, are so close, they nestle together inside Beau’s crate where they sleep.
Because Goosey feels so safe and comfortable with Beau, she lays her eggs next to him.
Beau always waits patiently until someone comes and moves the egg.
According to the Richmond Wildlife Center, Goosey and Beau will be at several upcoming educational events.
