Some auction houses used during Richmond Slave Trade still standing in city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s officially Black History month and Richmond is filled with dozens of historical hidden gems, such as the auction houses in Shockoe Bottom that sold roughly 2,000 slaves each year.
That’s why all month long NBC12 is dedicated to bringing those stories to light that played a part in African American history.
In the 1800s, several buildings in Shockoe Bottom auctioned and sold slaves along with corn, coffee and other commodities.
The actions were concentrated in this roughly 30-block area bounded by Broad, 15th and 19th Streets and the river.
The former Davenport & Co., located at 15th and Cary Streets, was an auction house near the center of the district.
Several portions of the building survived Civil War destruction and are now a part of the present building.
Also located, along with the auction houses, were holding pens, slave jails, and lodging for slave traders.
The slave landmark location is 15th and Cary Streets Richmond, VA 23224.
