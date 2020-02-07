REPORT: Female business owners reported strong growth to end 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re a woman and you own a small business-- 2019 ended on a high note-- with strong growth according to a new study. That’s according to Bank of America’s recent survey of small business owners.
Bank of America’s Richmond market president, Victor Branch calls it huge news for local communities. He says small businesses are the backbone of any community and when they are growing the economy is growing. He shared with us some good advice for other female small business owners trying to follow the trend.
“Women need to go in with your eyes wide open. Do your homework. Be determined and resilient as most of them say they are. And keep pushing. And push for access to the capital,” said Branch.
There are a variety of programs across the region that help small business owners.
