Police: Toddler’s death may be result of retaliation shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say a toddler's death may now be the result of a retaliation shooting.
Detectives are trying to find the common threads and establish a timeline between a Friday night carjacking, random gunfire overnight and then the shooting death of a three-year-old.
Police were called to the scene in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday, where 3-year-old Sharmar Hill, Jr. was shot outside his home.
"You have a little kid out there who’s playing with his little sister - just doing what little kids do - and he can’t even play outside because you have people who come and decide they’re going to work out their differences with firearms,” Detective Joseph Fultz with Richmond Police said.
Investigators are pulling surveillance videos from the area to help in the case but still don’t have all the answers.
“We know one set of people were attempting to get...I believe back at the other people if you want to use that term in some sort of vengeance, for what we don’t know what reason,” Fultz said.
Police arrested 21-year-old Antonio L. Harris and charged him in connection with the carjacking.
Detectives believe a similar car was used in the random gunfire in the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue and the toddler shooting.
Harris was also under investigation in November 2019 for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Police took his DNA as part of that case.
Investigators say only a few tips have come in so far for the toddler’s shooting.
If you have any information that can help detectives on this case give Crime Solvers a call at (804) 780-1000.
