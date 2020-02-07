Police: Man turns himself in after robbing bank in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man turned himself in after robbing a bank in Colonial Heights on Friday morning.
Police were called around 9:45 a.m. to the Atlantic Union Bank along the Boulevard in Colonial Heights for a robbery.
Officers said Robert Bruce Hall Jr. of Chesterfield went into the bank and showed the teller a note demanding money.
After getting an unknown amount of cash, he left the bank. No weapon was shown and no one was injured.
“A short time later, Hall voluntarily came to the lobby of police headquarters and surrendered,” police said.
Hall is charged with robbery and grand larceny. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 520-9300 option #7 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
