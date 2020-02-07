News To Know for Feb. 7: School closings, delays; Wind advisory in the area; No legalization for marijuana; Lee-Jackson Day eliminated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Warm start, but a cool finish with brisk winds all day.
Few lingering showers possible through 9 a.m. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m.
The temperatures will turn cooler with partly sunny in the afternoon. dropping into the 40s in the afternoon.
Thursday’s storms have caused school delays and closures for Friday.
Some schools throughout southern Virginia have closed or will operate on a two-hour delay due to weather and road conditions. See the full list here.
The weather caused quite a few power outages overnight.
This year, Virginia will not join the list of states that have legalized marijuana but the idea of decriminalizing possession is gaining momentum.
This week, a committee voted to send the proposal to the House of Delegates. Friday, lawmakers will begin debating it.
Also from the General Assembly, the House passed a bill yesterday eliminating the Lee-Jackson Holiday.
In its place, Election Day is now a state holiday; a similar bill already passed the Senate.
In January, Governor Northam announced he supported eliminating Lee-Jackson Day, so he will likely sign the bill into law.
VCU will host its annual Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Feb. 7, providing dental care to uninsured children.
Pediatric dental specialists will examine and clean teeth and complete X-rays, fillings, extractions and minor restorations for children from birth to age 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry’s Lyons Dental Building, 520 N. 12th St.
Those looking to attend must schedule an appointment by calling (804) 828-9095.
“It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.” - Mother Theresa
