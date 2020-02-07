New historic markers honor Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new historic markers were unveiled on Thursday honor civil rights attorneys Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson.
Hill and Robinson were Richmond attorneys who worked to dismantle state-sanctioned discrimination and segregation. They were known due to their contributions to Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that integrated public schools.
“Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson fought tirelessly to dismantle racist, Jim Crow laws of their era,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “As two of the best legal minds of their generation, they are in great part responsible for ensuring we live in a more equitable and just Commonwealth today. We owe these men an immeasurable debt of gratitude, and I am so proud that we are able to honor their legacy in this way.”
Family members were also present for the historic occasion.
