Midlothian 65+ tennis team competing in national championship

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - We hear stories and watch movies about athletes who surprise us. A Midlothian team is traveling to Florida, defying the odds and expectations.
Anne Gilfillan is a mom and grandma at 68 years old, whose workout schedule puts most of us to shame.
“Not this morning, I had a 9:30 court, but I had to get a sub, so that I could meet with you. But I’ll get to the gym later to make up for it," said Gilfillan.
Her Fridays are spent at Midlothian Tennis Club.
“Tennis is a sport, a life-long sport, which is what we all love about it. It changes, maybe we don’t run quite as fast, fly into walls like we used to, but it’s just so much fun," said Gilfillan.
Anne and nine other ladies play in a league for women over the age of 65.
“I’d say a good three times a week average, maybe, sometimes they play a little more, maybe a little less," said Coach Lynn Bybee.“Lately, a lot... They’ve practiced a lot.”
“He’s going to practice all the skills we need at nationals," said Charlotte Rhodes, team Captain.
The team is competing in the US Tennis Association National Championships in Florida. They’re the only team - men or women - from the club that qualified.
“We’re going to have a blast, whether we win or lose," said Gilfillan.
The team competes for the championship beginning Feb.7th. Good luck!
