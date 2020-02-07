Male suspect sought in property damages at law firm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A male suspect is being sought for property damages at a law firm.
According to detectives, the suspect cut internet and phone cables at a private law firm five times within the last few weeks, with the most recent incident happening on Feb. 1.
According to detectives, another incident happened on Jan. 13 when the suspect opened an electrical box and cut all the wires inside. After the lock was installed, the suspect proceeded to cut all the wires to the electrical box on Jan. 15, 18, 21 and Feb. 1.
The suspect was captured on security video wearing a brown hat with a white t-shirt and a black jacket.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
