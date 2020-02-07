Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to track down a missing Brightwood man.
The sheriff’s office says 85-year-old James “Jimmy” Jenkins went to Culpeper Wednesday, February 5, but did not return home. He was last seen wearing jeans, and a black and white flannel shirt.
Jenkins may be traveling in a blue 2000 Chevy S-10 extended cab pickup with a Virginia license plate tag JXM-1011. He is in need of medication.
If you have information, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 540-948-5161.
02/07/2020 Updated release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:
Additional information has been provided that Mr. James “Jimmy” Jenkins traveled to Culpeper on Wednesday morning and he never returned back home to Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been provided with additional photos of Mr. Jenkins and his vehicle.
We ask anyone that may have seen Mr. Jenkins or his truck please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.
02/06/2020 Release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing person.
James “Jimmy” Jenkins, age 85, of Brightwood, Virginia, was reported missing to this office at approximately 5:00 p.m. today, February 6, 2020.
Last contact with Mr. Jenkins was on February 4, 2020 around 6:00 pm. Mr. Jenkins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black & white flannel shirt.
A blue 2000 Chevrolet S-10 extended cab pickup with VA Tag JXM-1011 is not at his residence and he is believed to be traveling in this vehicle. Mr. Jenkins is in need of medication. Anyone with information or may have had contact with Mr. Jenkins please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.
