Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW
Virginia lawmakers pass protections for LGBTQ people
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have passed comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation that advocates say makes the state the first in the South to enact such protections for LGBTQ people. The measures advanced on bipartisan votes in both chambers Thursday. Each chamber still must take up the other’s measure in procedural votes before the legislation can be sent to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for final approval. The legislation prohibits discrimination in housing, public or private employment, public spaces and credit transactions on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Opponents have raised concerns about impacts on religious freedom. Advocates praised the passage of what they called urgently needed landmark human rights legislation.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Virginia lawmakers to debate assault weapon ban
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are set to try to advance legislation to ban assault weapons despite pushback from members of their own party. A state House committee is scheduled to take up legislation backed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday that would ban the sale of certain semi-automatic weapons, including popular AR-15 style rifles. But the bill would not require current owners of assault weapons to turn them in or register them with state police, as some earlier proposals required. It's unclear if the latest House version will have enough support to pass both chambers.
DOCTOR-SEX CRIMES
Virginia doctor indicted on patient sexual abuse charges
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting female patients during medical appointments has been indicted on sex crime charges. The Bristol Herald-Courier reports a grand jury indicted 47-year-old Shannon Michael Finch on charges of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy and sexual battery on Monday. Police documents and news outlets report two women accused Finch of touching them inappropriately during appointments at his office dating back to 2016. In one of the cases, Bristol Virginia police had a victim wear video equipment to a subsequent visit and obtained evidence of Finch sexually touching her again. The Virginia Board of Medicine revoked Finch’s medical license in 2018.
CNS-SEX ABUSE
Sexual abuse reporting bills gain momentum in legislature
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two bills recently passed the Virginia House unanimously that aim to change the state’s statute of limitations for reporting sexual abuse. One bill gives victims a two-year window to file sexual abuse claims, if the statute of limitations have passed. The other extends the statute of limitations in adult civil sexual assault cases from two to 20 years. Both bills are now in a Senate judiciary committee.
CNS-STUDENT-ATHLETE BILL
Bill allowing college athletes cash from endorsements killed
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A House bill that was shelved this week would have made Virginia the second state to allow its college athletes to make money off of their names, images and likenesses. Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 300, that would have allowed student-athletes to earn money through endorsement contracts and obtain representation from an agent or attorney. The bill also said that the aforementioned actions can’t result in the loss of eligibility or scholarships. The House Subcommittee on Higher Education voted to table the bill Tuesday, meaning it won’t be heard in either chamber this session.
VIRGINIA TECH-HAZING LAWSUIT
Virginia Tech student sues after hazing suspension
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Tech student is suing the university after he was accused of overseeing a ceremony that violated the school's hazing policy. Darrien Brown alleges the university denied him due process when administrators suspended him for two semesters for allegedly participating in a Corps of Cadets blood-pinning ceremony in October. During the ceremony, the sharp ends of military pins are pushed into the chest. Brown's lawsuit describes the ceremony as "a Corps tradition.” Brown brought the lawsuit last week in federal court. Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the school stands by its policies and protocols.
MISSING GIRL-REMAINS
Remains found in Michigan might be missing girl from '89
ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators in western Michigan might have discovered the remains of a teenager who's been missing since 1989. Aundria Bowman's adoptive father was recently charged in an unrelated 1980 homicide in Virginia. Authorities say skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave under cement Wednesday in Allegan County's Monterey Township. It could take weeks to get an identification. Undersheriff Mike Larsen says the search for Aundria gained momentum after the November arrest of her adoptive father, Dennis Bowman. He's charged with killing the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1980.