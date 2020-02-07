Hundreds of Hanover residents voice concerns over plans for new Wegmans distribution center

During the public meeting, the county showed off a traffic impact analysis which compared the 1995 zoning ordinances to the new proposals they are considering. Under the 1995 zoning, about 19,110 average daily trips coming in and out of the center would be projected to be added to the current traffic in the nearby neighborhoods within a 24-hour period. That breaks down to 2,710 average daily trips an hour during the peak morning hours and 2,420 average daily trips an hour during the peak evening hours.