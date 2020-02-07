Hundreds of Hanover residents voice concerns over plans for new Wegmans distribution center

HANOVER, Va (WWBT) - Hundreds of residents sounded off in a somewhat heated meeting regarding the proposed Wegmans distribution center near homes in Hanover County.
The meeting was held at Oak Knoll Middle School.
In December Governor Northam announced Wegmans would invest $175 million to establish the facility located along Sliding Hill and Ashcake Roads in Ashland.
"I have a deep sense of betrayal by our board of supervisors," said 25-year Hanover County resident Anita Philp. "What I am saying is not in my back yard, I'm saying not in anybody's back yard! What you are doing is inconsistent with the use of this land."
The big question lingering at the meeting was the specific traffic impacts that would occur from an influx of Wegmans distribution truck and employee vehicles to what many residents already consider to be a congested area.
“I’m very concerned about the traffic on Ashcake Road. It is a rural, narrow, windy, little road, 35 miler-per-hour, and there are wrecks all the time,” said another concerned resident. “We can’t tell you how many trucks and cars that have tipped over, this proposal is just not adequate for the rollover traffic that is going to be on that road.”
County board members, as well as representatives from Wegmans, did their best to ease the concerns of residents touting that they have plans that could impact traffic much less than originally projected.
The property can be used for a variety of uses including distribution, manufacturing, contractors equipment storage yard, automobile truck service and repair, farm implement manufacture, storage and repair, and storage of industrial gasses up to 20,000 gallons.
"We are trying to make what would otherwise be a good project a great project," said Hanover County Planning Director David Maloney.
Currently, the distribution center could be constructed utilizing zoning ordinances established in 1995 zoning. The county says it would have more of an impact on traffic in the subdivisions near sliding Hill Road, New Ashcake Road and Atlee Station Road than a proffer they are considering in its place.
During the public meeting, the county showed off a traffic impact analysis which compared the 1995 zoning ordinances to the new proposals they are considering. Under the 1995 zoning, about 19,110 average daily trips coming in and out of the center would be projected to be added to the current traffic in the nearby neighborhoods within a 24-hour period. That breaks down to 2,710 average daily trips an hour during the peak morning hours and 2,420 average daily trips an hour during the peak evening hours.
Under the new proffer, the impact on traffic would be an additional 3,165 vehicles within a 24-hour period - which breaks down to about 275 average daily trips an hour during the peak morning hours and 285 average daily trips an hour during the peak evening hours.
“The amount of traffic that’s expected to be generated today is less than one sixth of the amount of traffic that would be generated developed today under the current zoning,” said Maloney. “We’re also going to negotiate improvements to the roads as part this project that the 1995 zoning doesn’t include.”
The county opened the floor to residents for a question and answer session where they could voice their concerns, the overwhelming majority of which was a negative reaction to the idea of the distribution center coming to Hanover County.
"Noise, pollution, trucks in and out, my house shakes already when trucks go by, what am I going to do when there is 275 of them going by in an hour?" said Philp.
There is two more board of supervisors meeting planned in the coming weeks to further discuss the distribution center. The first will be Thursday, Feb. 20 and the other will be in March - the date for that is to be determined.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.