Honoring Oliver Hill: Important figure in our Civil Rights history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue our Black History month coverage around Richmond, we’re highlighting the Oliver Hill statue on North 3rd Street.
Oliver White Hill, Sr. was a Civil Rights attorney from Richmond.
His work against racial discrimination and helped end the doctrine of 'separate but equal’ during the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case.
He also helped win landmark legal decisions involving equality in pay for black teachers, access to school buses, voting rights, jury selection and employment protection.
Over his career, Hill practiced law in both Richmond and Roanoke.
In 1996 Richmond named its new juvenile and domestic relations courts building the Oliver Hill Courts Building, located on Oliver Hill Way. There’s also the Oliver Hill Building on Capitol Square.
Hill died at age 100 in 2007.
After his death, Roanoke renamed the city’s courthouse as the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center.
To visit his statue, head to North 3rd St. Richmond, VA.
