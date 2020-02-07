Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and No. 13 Maryland used a dominate third quarter to defeat No. 18 Indiana 79-69. Indiana led 38-32 at the half, but Owusu scored seven points in the third quarter when the Terrapins went 11 of 15 with two 3-pointers and the Hoosiers hit 5 of 15 shots. The 26-11 surge gave Maryland a 58-49 lead. Indiana finished at 51% but shot just 42% in the second half. Ali Patberg scored 16 points and had 11 assists for the Hoosiers .