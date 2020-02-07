Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired Marcus Morris from the Knicks and Isaiah Thomas from the Wizards in exchange for Maurice Harkless going to New York and Jerome Robinson to Washington. Besides Harkless, the Clippers will send to New York a first-round pick in the June draft, a protected first-round swap option in 2021 and Detroit's 2021 second-round pick. Morris was averaging a career-high 19.7 points for the Knicks. Thomas was averaging 12.2 points for the Wizards. Harkless and Robinson came off the bench for the Clippers.
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have acquired guard Jordan McRae from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Shabazz Napier. McRae averaged 12.9 points and 2.8 assists in 29 games for the Wizards this season. Napier didn't play a minute for the Nuggets after being picked up earlier this week as part of a four-team trade involving Minnesota, Houston, Atlanta and Denver.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead No. 7 North Carolina State to a 71-59 victory over Virginia Tech. Cunane registered her ACC-leading 12th double-double. Aislinn Konig and Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points each for NC State. The Wolfpack beat Virginia Tech for the sixth consecutive time and ended the Hokies' 16-game home winning streak. Taja Cole paced the Hokies with 19 points and Dara Mabrey had 15.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and No. 13 Maryland used a dominate third quarter to defeat No. 18 Indiana 79-69. Indiana led 38-32 at the half, but Owusu scored seven points in the third quarter when the Terrapins went 11 of 15 with two 3-pointers and the Hoosiers hit 5 of 15 shots. The 26-11 surge gave Maryland a 58-49 lead. Indiana finished at 51% but shot just 42% in the second half. Ali Patberg scored 16 points and had 11 assists for the Hoosiers .