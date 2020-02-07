All Hanover schools, 2 Henrico schools closing early due to no power

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Several schools will be closing early due to no power on Friday.
Elementary schools in Hanover will be dismissed at 12:00 p.m, while middle and high schools will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
According to Hanover Schools twitter page, half of 25 of Hanover’s schools have no power.
According to Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Andy Jenks, John Rolfe Middle School will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. and Varina High School will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. due to a transformer fire.
