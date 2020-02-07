All Hanover schools, 2 Henrico schools closing early due to no power

All Hanover schools, 2 Henrico schools closing early due to no power
School closures in the WALB viewing area. (Source: WALB)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 11:39 AM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Several schools will be closing early due to no power on Friday.

Elementary schools in Hanover will be dismissed at 12:00 p.m, while middle and high schools will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

[ Storms cause damage, power outages in central Virginia ]

According to Hanover Schools twitter page, half of 25 of Hanover’s schools have no power.

ALERT! Hanover County Public Schools will be closing early today. All elementary schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. All...

Posted by Hanover County Public Schools on Friday, February 7, 2020

According to Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Andy Jenks, John Rolfe Middle School will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. and Varina High School will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. due to a transformer fire.

This message is only for families of John Rolfe Middle School and Varina High School: Due to a weather-related...

Posted by Henrico County Public Schools on Friday, February 7, 2020

For the latest on the weather, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.