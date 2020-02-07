George Mason looks to extend streak vs UMass

TEAM LEADERS: Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Minutemen. Carl Pierre has complemented Mitchell and is maintaining an average of 13.5 points per game. The Patriots are led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 33.3 percent of the 135 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.