Forecast: Warm start, cool finish on Friday, with a Wind Advisory

By Andrew Freiden | February 7, 2020 at 4:08 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 4:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm start, but a cool finish with brisk winds all day.

FRIDAY: Few lingering showers possible through 9am. WIND ADVISORY 6AM-4PM. West wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 45mph. A high of 60 in the morning, then Turning cooler and partly sunny in the afternoon. dropping into the 40s in the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon and evening showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High around 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

