Forecast: Warm start, cool finish on Friday, with a Wind Advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm start, but a cool finish with brisk winds all day.
FRIDAY: Few lingering showers possible through 9am. WIND ADVISORY 6AM-4PM. West wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 45mph. A high of 60 in the morning, then Turning cooler and partly sunny in the afternoon. dropping into the 40s in the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon and evening showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High around 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.