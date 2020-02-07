First Alert Weather Day Friday: Wind Advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
First Alert Weather Day continues for Friday with Wind Advisories in effect for most of Virginia including RVA from 6am until 4pm Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has extended wind advisories to cover most of the Commonwealth Friday for sustained winds of 15-25mph and gusts to 45mph at times. The heavy rainfall of 2-3 inches over much of the area has softened the soil, so there is the possibility of some isolated tree damage Friday and perhaps a few power outages.
Winds will diminish later in the day Friday, with quieter weather taking us into the weekend.
