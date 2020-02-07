Deputies: Man found passed out with drink between legs, child in backseat

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car with an alcoholic beverage between his legs and a child in the backseat.
Deputies were called on Feb. 6 to the Motel 6 along Warrenton Road around 12:41 a.m. for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The 911 caller told deputies they say the vehicle hit a curb and pull into the parking lot.
When the deputy got to the scene, the vehicle was running and the windows were foggy.
“After approaching the vehicle, he observed the driver asleep at the wheel with an alcoholic beverage between his legs. There was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The deputy also observed an 8-year-old child asleep in the backseat,” a release said.
Deputies said the driver was unresponsive, so he opened the door and tried waking the man, along with putting the vehicle in park.
“The driver eventually woke up and was extremely lethargic. In addition, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was unsteady on his feet,” officials said.
A search of the vehicle revealed multiple alcohol bottles, a firearm, numerous small bags with a substance consistent with marijuana and a white powdery substance. Deputies said they also found a firearm that was reported stolen out of the county on the man.
The driver, identified as Michael Rosado, 31, of Stafford, is charged with driving under the influence, child neglect, open container, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving revoked, carrying a concealed firearm second offense, carrying a concealed firearm while intoxicated, and ten counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
The child was given to Child Protective Services.
