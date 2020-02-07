Tractor-trailer crash on I-295 south near Varina-Enon Bridge closes all lanes

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 7, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 12:49 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash on I-295 south closed all lanes and caused heavy delays Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes at the Varina-Enon Bridge, closing all the lanes.

The adult male driver of the truck was hauling an empty trailer and was traveling southbound when he lost control due to a heavy gust of wind, causing the truck to overturn across all lanes along the bridge.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and did not have any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off from I-295 SB to Route 5. The ramp from Route 5 to I-295 SB is blocked. Expect delays and use alternate routes until further notice. There is currently a long backup.

