Court delayed as new attorney takes over Lynch case

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The case against a Montpelier man accused of having a sexual relationship with a young teenager is again being delayed, this time due to a change of counsel.
Louisa Circuit Court was scheduled to take up arraignment for Bruce William Lynch Junior on Thursday, February 6. The court had already delayed doing this back in December when defense attorney Mike Hallahan sought more time for the discovery process to be completed before his client entered a plea.
The latest delay is due to Lynch’s new attorney, Steve Godwin, wanting more time to familiarize himself with the case. Hallahan will no longer represent Lynch.
Lynch is facing four counts of carnal knowledge, as well as four counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Authorities believe Lynch abducted his ex-girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter from her Bumpass-area home on October 21, 2019. Lynch and the girl were eventually caught in Caroline County on October 29. The girl was safely reunited with her family.
Lynch later admitted during an interrogation to being intimate with the teen on several occasions, and that he was in love with her. His next court date is now set for February 18.
Lynch is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Editor’s Note: Due to the nature of the charges, NBC29 is choosing to not publish the name of the alleged victim.
