Cleveland woman traveling the US to help homeless stops in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lately, Richmond has seen a spike in homelessness and shelters are filling up.
That’s why the nationwide “Walls of Love” initiative stopped by Abner Clay Park to help those in need by providing hygienic products and clothing supplies in a unique way.
“We want people to know that there are people out here that love you and care about you, and we understand that people fall on hard times sometimes,” said Walls of Love founder, Holly Jackson.
Jackson says she used to be homeless and remembers the pain and struggle.
“I remember having to humble myself and ask for help and then not being able to get it. I felt really, really awful and I never wanted anyone to feel like that again,” said Jackson.
Now she spends her time easing the burden of homelessness for others assembling bags full of items and attaches them to walls across the U.S. for people to take what they need.
“The purpose of this project is for people to not feel that they are being judged for needing things or being embarrassed," said Jackson.
As she travels around the world helping others, Jackson says her message is simple: It’s okay to need and ask for help.
As of today, Jackson has done 275 walls, helping a total of 37,000 people.
Next, Jackson is headed to Myrtle Beach.
