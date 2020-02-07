Brother-sister duo hitting milestones for Caroline wrestling

Elizabeth Dosado is Caroline’s starter at 106 lbs. and don’t be fooled by any preconceived notions one may have about a girl in a sport traditionally dominated by boys. After the take downs, stand-ups and escapes, it’s often the boys Elizabeth is wrestling who are on their backs looking at the gym lights. The senior says that she was overlooked as a freshman by many, but as she started to improve, a reputation was developed.