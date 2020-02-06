Virginia Tech looks to end streak vs BC

SENIOR STUDS: Boston College's Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and Jared Hamilton have combined to account for 49 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 24 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.