Virginia launches local government exchange program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two local governments in northern Virginia are launching an exchange program with jurisdictions in Southwest and Southside Virginia under a program initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The governor announced Wednesday that his local government exchange program will begin on a pilot basis with an exchange between Alexandria and the city of Norton and surrounding Wise County.
Loudoun County in northern Virginia will partner with the city of Danville.
Northam says the exchange program will give local government firsthand experience with the state’s diversity.
Wise County and Norton, for instance, are closer geographically to Atlanta than they are to Alexandria, a suburb of the nation’s capital.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)