Virginia beats Clemson 51-44; Improves to 7-4 in ACC

UVa head coach Tony Bennett says, “You get to these points where you have played some really good basketball, [they] defended really well, and then their zone gave us some trouble where you do have to stick some shots. We were spinning the wheel trying to figure out can we run this action against it, and they did a good job matching up. Sometimes you just need someone at that point to make a big shot or make a big play and Braxton [Key] did that twice and we certainly needed it. We gave up a couple, we had a free throw rebound and had that double-dribble and that turnover late. They started turning the game around then and closing the gap. He bailed us out.”