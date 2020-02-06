USCAA Basketball Small College National Championships coming to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - March Madness is coming to Virginia State University in 2021, as some of the best small college players in the country will battle for a national championship.
The US Collegiate Athletic Association will bring its small college national tournament to VSU’s multi-purpose center next March.
This will feature 36 men’s and women’s teams from junior colleges and community colleges nationwide.
Richmond Region Tourism, Chesterfield County and Virginia State won the bidding process to host the event for the next two years, but the two sides could choose to extend the agreement past 2022.
Organizers say that basketball fans in attendance can expect to be impressed.
“I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with the quality of small college basketball in this country. We’ll open up our tournament with a skills competition - three-point competition, dunk competition. Fans should come out to see that. They’re going to be very impressed with the quality of athlete that we have in the USCAA,” Executive Director of the USCAA Matt Simms said.
Tournament dates are scheduled for March 7-11 in 2021 and March 6-10 in 2022.
