Tours being offered around Richmond highlighting African American history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This Black History month, RVA on Wheels Historic Trolley and African American Tours Untold Stories are offering tours around Richmond highlighting Richmond’s African American history.
Tour guest will be able to see the Heritage Wall that highlights the men and women who started the last African American financial institution in Richmond, view the History of Savings exhibit, and other prominent historical markers in Manchester.
Trolley Tour:
- Date: Feb. 29
- Cost: $35
Untold Stories Tour:
- Date: Feb. 22
- Cost: $35
Both tours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information call 804-343-1850 (RVA On Wheels) or 804-651-9138 (Untold Stories tour).
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.