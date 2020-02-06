Lanes reopen after school bus crash on I-64 west in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes of Interstate 64 west in Richmond were closed for a period of time due to a crash involving a school bus.
The crash happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. near mile marker 192 near the Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Virginia State Police now say the SUV actually hydroplaned due to the weather and lost control in the left lane.
Trying not to get hit, the bus driver veered into the jersey wall and also hit the SUV in the rear.
There were no students on board the bus, but two women on the bus did have minor injuries.
Troopers said the driver of the SUV was not injured.
Police said charges may be pending.
