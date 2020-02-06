Officials: Carjacking suspect removed ankle monitor from previous charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have released new information regarding a carjacking suspect who may also be connected to a deadly shooting of a Richmond toddler.
Antonio Harris was supposed to be under home electronic monitoring for his Nov. 20, 2019, carjacking charge but the Department of Justice Services says he fell off the radar.
On Dec. 5, 2019, during a preliminary hearing, the suspect’s attorney asked for bond. The judge agreed but told Harris he had to wear an ankle bracelet.
Harris left Richmond City Jail on Dec. 18, 2019.
He had to stay at a fixed address and could only leave to visit his attorney and adult pretrial services, but Harris was reprimanded for “briefly” leaving his residence on Christmas Day.
The next day, the city says he failed to charge the battery on his ankle monitor. The court issued a warrant for his arrest that same day.
Harris also didn’t show up for scheduled meetings on Dec. 30, 2019, and Jan. 8, 2020. Richmond Police tried to track him down but were unsuccessful.
When they did arrest Harris on Sunday, he did not have his ankle monitor on.
Harris was arrested on Sunday on charges connected to a carjacking on Jan. 31.
“I picked them up from an apartment - two minutes after driving down Lynhaven - Tony sticks a gun to the back of my head," explained Nicole Blanton.
The city has about 130 people on home electronic monitoring while they wait for trial. The Department of Justice Services says that the program is successful 95% of the time.
