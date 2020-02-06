Northam declares state of emergency due to flooding in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding across southwest Virginia.
Several jurisdictions in the state are experiencing heavy rain and extreme flooding. Southwest Virginia has been particularly hit hard by flooding.
“This weather is potentially dangerous, and rivers and streams can reach flood stage hours after the rain has passed,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts, and be prepared to obey local evacuation orders if needed. We are grateful to first responders who are working to rescue people from flooded homes and keep citizens safe.”
Flooding has impacted homes and caused residents to need to be rescued.
“According to reports from emergency officials, more than 500 residents in and around the town of Richlands, in Tazewell County, have been displaced by flooding and needed rescue from their homes. A number of roads in Southwest Virginia are closed or washed out,” a release said.
Drivers are reminded not to drive across flooded roadways since they may be washed out and it only takes six inches of water to move a vehicle.
