News To Know for Feb. 6: Mobile home park fire; Richmond market shooting; Police chase ends in crash; Flu closes school district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Heavy rain is expected today into tonight across all of Central Virginia. That’s why Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Rainfall amounts are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches with 3″ totals possible; localized flooding is possible.
Temperatures struggle to rise early, staying in the 40s into midday then quickly rising from RVA and to the east. Highs in the low 60s, but stay in the 40s just west of Richmond.
Richmond firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a mobile home park this morning on Jefferson Davis Hwy.
A shed caught on fire and two units have minor damage. No one was injured.
The Batallion Chief says the response is only because the fire can spread so easily at parks.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at 804 Market at the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
According to police, they found a man in the back of the store with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Four people were injured after a police chase started in Chesterfield and ended in Prince George.
Officials said Virginia State Troopers were chasing after a vehicle involved in larceny on Wednesday evening in Chesterfield.
The chase ended after a trooper hit the suspect vehicle just off Interstate 95 in Prince George, police say.
King William County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to a high number of confirmed and suspected flu cases within the division.
School staff will be cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces throughout the buildings and buses during those two days.
School leaders say they want anyone who is sick to get well before they return.
The impeachment of President Donald Trump is over, but it’s far from case closed on Ukraine.
A full accounting of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, stemming in large part from the foreign policy entanglements pursued by personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, remains unfinished despite Trump’s acquittal in the Senate. It’s only a matter of time before fresh details, documents and eyewitnesses emerge, including revelations in a new book from John Bolton, the former national security adviser.
The result could be the start of a prolonged investigation with no clear endpoint, keeping questions about the president’s conduct alive through the election in November.
New results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied with almost all the votes counted. But the race remained too early to call early Thursday with 97% of precincts reporting.
Party officials were scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November.
Buttigieg has a lead over Sanders of three state delegate equivalents out of 2,098 counted. The deadlocked contest gave both a burst of momentum as they seek to pull away from the crowded field.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar are still trailing.
Today in Hanover, dozens of homeowners are expected to sound off on a new Wegman’s distribution center coming to Ashland.
In December, Governor Northam announced Wegmans would invest $175 million dollars to establish the facility along Sliding Hill and Ashcake Roads.
Some residents say they’re concerned about how this will impact their quality of life. Residents can voice their concerns at a public meeting tonight. It’s at 6:30 at Oak Knoll Middle School.
Today in Richmond, Governor Northam will speak at a dedication ceremony for a historic marker for Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson.
Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson were Richmond civil rights lawyers who were on the legal team that won Brown v. Board of Education.
Today’s ceremony is at 2:30 at the corner of 10th and bank streets downtown.
We all require and want respect, man or woman, black or white. It’s our basic human right.” - Aretha Franklin
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.