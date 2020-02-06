2 men charged with soliciting a minor in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two out-of-state men have been charged with soliciting a minor after police conducted an undercover online investigation.
Police said Bob William McClary Jr., 58, of Hurricane, West Virginia was under the impression he was talking to a juvenile girl and asked for inappropriate photos.
He was extradited to Henrico County.
Officers said Kevin Joseph Armstrong, 59, of Sulphur, Louisiana, initiated a conversation with who he thought was a 13-year-old, and as the conversation went on, inappropriate conversations continued.
“On February 4th, Henrico Police extradited Mr. Armstrong from Louisiana and was served with an outstanding warrant for using a communications device to solicit a minor,” police said.
