Maximus: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $58.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 91 cents.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 91 cents per share.
The government health services provider posted revenue of $818.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $804.3 million.
Maximus expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.3 billion.
Maximus shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS