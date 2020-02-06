Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-VA-PHONE SCAM
FBI warns of fake agent phone scam in southeastern Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The FBI is warning of a phone scam in Virginia in which the caller claims to be an FBI agent. The bureau said in a press release on Wednesday that targets of the scam are typically told that criminal charges have been brought against them. The fake FBI agent claims that he or she can help resolve the matter before asking for money or personal information. The scammers often call from a spoofed number that shows up on caller ID as coming from the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office. The FBI is advising people to hang up immediately when these calls come in.
VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE-LAWSUIT
Student sues Virginia Military Institute over alleged hazing
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Military Institute student is suing the school, alleging he was waterboarded, assaulted and forced to wrestle another student while partially clothed. The lawsuit says the 2018 incident prompted the student to withdraw from the school. The man's lawyer told The Washington Post he is referred to only as John Doe because he is worried the lawsuit will affect his future and because he fears retribution from military institute leaders. Col. Stewart MacInnis, a VMI spokesman, said the school denies the allegations. He said cadets are trained to prevent and report hazing and sexual misconduct.
BC-VA-DEAD HORSES FOUND
Police find 4 dead horses and 4 in poor health in Virginia
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they're investigating a case of possible animal cruelty after they found four dead horses and four others poor health. The Culpeper Star-Exponent reported Tuesday that the animals were found on a property in eastern Orange County, which is about an hour and 20 minutes northwest of Richmond. Ten more horses were voluntarily removed from the property and are being cared for by a group called Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue. The Orange County sheriff's office said in a press release that the investigation into abuse or neglect is continuing and that animal cruelty charges are anticipated.
TEENAGER-MURDER CHARGE
Virginia teenager could be tried as adult in murder trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (AP) — A Virginia teenager charged with first-degree murder likely will be tried as an adult after charges against him were certified during a hearing. The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports the 17-year-old was remanded to an adult jail after a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Louisa County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The teenager is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 82-year-old Roger Wood Payne. The teen is also charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Payne's wife, 73-year-old Nancy Payne. He is also charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder and robbery.
MURDER TRIAL DELAYED
Murder trial for Virginia man delayed for second time
A Virginia man facing a first-degree murder charge has had his trial delayed for a second time. The Roanoke Times reports that the jury trial of 21-year-old Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn was initially scheduled to last three days last fall, but was moved to Feb. 11. Lawyers for both sides on Wednesday made a joint request to have the case continued until July 14, when it is now scheduled to last four days. Defense attorney Suzanne Moushegian said in court there was "a multitude of reasons" for the delay, primarily to allow both her and prosecutors to continue obtaining and reviewing discovery materials, the same reason the trial was delayed last October.
DRIVING RIGHTS
Bill granting licenses to undocumented immigrants advances
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation allowing undocumented immigrants to possess a driver’s license in Virginia has advanced in the Senate. Senate Bill 34, introduced by Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell of Fairfax would allow immigrants to obtain a driver’s license regardless of legal status. The applicant must prove they don’t have a social security or individual taxpayer identification number and submit a certified statement that their information is true. The bill had several amendments this legislative session. House Bill 1211 introduced by Fairfax Democratic Del. Kathy Tran is identical legislation that also extends such rights to undocumented immigrants.
CNS-EQUALITY VIRGINIA
Hundreds of LGBTQ advocates lobby lawmakers for protections
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The day after hundreds lobbied lawmakers on behalf of LGBTQ rights during Equality Virginia's Day of Action, two significant bills advanced in the General Assembly to further protections for the state’s LGBTQ residents. The House passed a bill from Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, on Wednesday to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, insurance and banking. A Senate bill introduced by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, reported from committee that adds gender, gender identity, sexual orientation and disability as reportable hate crimes. Victims would be able to bring civil action to recover damages against their offender.
AP-US-KING-TIDES-CLIMATE-CHANGE
Photos of 'king tides' globally show risks of climate change
DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Volunteers from New Zealand to the United States are helping scientists document what will happen to coastal communities as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. They're taking photos during extreme tidal events called “king tides” and uploading them to databases for use by researchers, policymakers and city planners around the world. The goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme high tides a more common occurrence. The first of these King Tide Projects involving citizen scientists began in 2009 in Australia. The idea has since spread to more than a dozen coastal U.S. states, British Columbia, New Zealand, Mauritius and beyond.