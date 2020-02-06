1 injured after vehicle rolls onto its side in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured after a vehicle rolled onto its side in Henrico County on Thursday afternoon.
Crews were called to Long Bridge Road and Darbytown Road just after 3:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
When fire crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side with one person trapped inside.
Officials said it took about 12 minutes to secure the vehicle and get the victim out.
The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officials said road conditions were “rain soaked and possibly slick,” so they are reminding drivers to take extra time and drive slower.
