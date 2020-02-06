4 injured after police chase ends in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were injured after a police chase started in Chesterfield and ended in Prince George.
Officials said Virginia State Troopers were chasing after a vehicle involved in a larceny on Wednesday evening in Chesterfield.
The chase ended after a trooper hit the suspect vehicle just off Interstate 95 in Prince George, police say.
Four people - three females and one male - inside the suspect vehicle were injured but expected to be OK.
No additional details were immediately available.
