Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Key scored 19 points and hit two critical 3-pointers in the final 5 minutes as Virginia beat Clemson 51-44. It's the Cavaliers' 10th straight win in the series. Key also grabbed eight rebounds while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for Virginia. The reigning national champions have won three straight since losing four times in a five-game span. Aamir Simms scored 16 points for the Tigers. Clemson twice got within one possession in the closing minutes, but Key made a 3-pointer each time.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has urged Congress to pass a bill criminalizing international doping conspiracies before this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Travis Tygart told a Senate committee the law would serve as a strong deterrent in the absence of adequate punishment for past Russian doping. The House has unanimously approved the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which also has bipartisan support in the Senate. The World Anti-Doping Agency is lobbying for major changes to the bill and told Congress in a letter that it would “shatter” the global anti-doping system if it's passed without changes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Myles Powell scored 34 points, Romaro Gill tied a career-high with eight blocks and No. 12 Seton Hall raced out to a big lead and beat Georgetown 78-71. Powell reached his season average of 21 points by halftime Wednesday night. Seton Hall improved its record to 17-5 overall and 9-1 in the Big East. Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 19 points and 15 rebounds. It was his 13th double-double of the season. Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 19 points and 15 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.
UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State is back on top in Big Ten recruiting. Ryan Day wrapped up his first full signing class with a letter of intent from the two-time Michigan high school player of the year Cameron Martinez of Muskegon. Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska followed the Buckeyes in the Big Ten composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. Ohio State's class is ranked fifth nationally. Last year was the first since 2010 that Ohio State's class was not judged best in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes were transitioning from Urban Meyer to Day and slipped to third behind Michigan and Penn State.