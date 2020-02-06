Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Thursday for heavy rain

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times with an isolated strong storm possible in the evening. Marginal severe storm risk from SPC. Localized flooding possible. Temperatures struggle to rise early, staying in the 40s into midday then quickly rising from RVA and to the east. Highs in the low 60s, but stay in the 40s just west of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 100%)