Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Thursday for heavy rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms possible.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times with an isolated strong storm possible in the evening. Marginal severe storm risk from SPC. Localized flooding possible. Temperatures struggle to rise early, staying in the 40s into midday then quickly rising from RVA and to the east. Highs in the low 60s, but stay in the 40s just west of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 100%)
FRIDAY: Rain likely early in the morning, then dry for the rest of the day with gusty winds. West wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 35mph. Turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. Rain showers possible at night. (Night Precipitation Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon and evening showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s
