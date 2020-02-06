Federal ban on certain flavored e-cigarette products takes effect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A nationwide ban is in effect for some cartridges and pods because they may be too enticing to kids.
Flavors “blue slushie” and “kiberry” should no longer end up in the hands of some vapers starting Thursday.
Some lawmakers around the country say the ban won’t have much of an effect, however, and made it clear during a House committee hearing with Juul stakeholders on Wednesday.
“These loopholes may lead to young people shifting to using menthol-flavored products or disposable e-cigarettes that remain on the market. In fact, there are reports that the shift is already happening” said Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette.
Locally, Cloudz Vapor on Midlothian Turnpike says they don’t support banning products but understand the need to do so.
“The FDA is not our enemy," said manager Aaron Guest. "We are for regulation, but regulation that makes sense - not just sweeping bans that are going to cause problems for adults that should have access to it.”
Despite that, Guest says since the store opened, their top priority has been the health of users – to the point that they don’t even let underage customers into the shop.
“We feel like that’s the best way to be in this industry right now. I think more shops – if they don’t have that policy already - they should adopt it. Because you don’t want anybody that’s underage to be here, there’s no reason for them to be in here," he said.
Altria, one of the largest tobacco manufacturers in the country, which also owns part of vape manufacturer Juul, released a statement that reads:
“At a time when youth usage of cigarettes and other traditional products are at historic lows, enforcement of flavor guidance is an important step which, combined with raising the legal age of purchase to 21, should have a significant impact on reducing underage vaping.”
